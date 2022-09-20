J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $405,000 Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDIV opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $34.68.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.227 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

