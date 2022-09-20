J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 396 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,744 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,058,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,665,000 after purchasing an additional 621,291 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $339,328,000.

Shares of SHV opened at $109.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.12. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.92 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

