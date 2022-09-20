Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.3 %

JCI stock opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

