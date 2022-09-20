Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 129,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,153,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.33. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

