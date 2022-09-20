Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Decreased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.8 %

JNJ stock opened at $166.28 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.