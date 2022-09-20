JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $118.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

