Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,668.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.75, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

