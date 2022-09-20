Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 5,100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.4% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 129,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,153,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.8 %

JNJ opened at $166.28 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

