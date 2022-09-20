Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,115 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,573,000. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,742,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $240.85 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.