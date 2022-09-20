Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 164 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 529.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after acquiring an additional 171,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,128,000 after acquiring an additional 79,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,010,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after acquiring an additional 254,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $339.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.36 and a 200-day moving average of $412.13. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $689.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

