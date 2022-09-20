Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 902.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.84.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $74.35.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

