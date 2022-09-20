Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 59 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in ANSYS by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $241.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.92 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

