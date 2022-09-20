Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,267 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

NFLX opened at $243.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Netflix to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.67.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.