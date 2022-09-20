Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.18.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.17. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

