Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $30,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 125,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $245.61 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.31 and a 200 day moving average of $236.78. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

