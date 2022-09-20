Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 645.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $192,435,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,787 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

