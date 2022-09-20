Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 107 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

