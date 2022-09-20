Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 224 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Fastenal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fastenal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,412,000 after purchasing an additional 52,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fastenal Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

