Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,773,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 611,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

IQVIA stock opened at $203.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

