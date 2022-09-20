Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RF. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

