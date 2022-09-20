Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 210 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Sysco stock opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

