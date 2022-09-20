Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Jeffrey Keenan Purchases 9,192 Shares

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $225,663.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $299,962.84.
- On Monday, September 12th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 10,600 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $273,162.00.
- On Friday, September 9th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 6,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,180.00.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 4,032 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $95,598.72.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 500 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.00.
Mativ Stock Performance
NYSE MATV opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.84.
Mativ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.
About Mativ
Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.
Further Reading
