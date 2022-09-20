McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

