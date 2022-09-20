MCIA Inc Purchases 232 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MCIA Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 129,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,153,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.8 %

JNJ opened at $166.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $437.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.