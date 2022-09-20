McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $660,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $166.28 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $437.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.33.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

