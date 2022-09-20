MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $602,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in MetLife by 51.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Shares of MET opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

