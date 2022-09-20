MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Lori L.S. Mingus Sells 1,745 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $200,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lori L.S. Mingus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,800 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $180,972.00.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.65 and its 200-day moving average is $97.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.99. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $117.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.53.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 9.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,735,000 after buying an additional 145,113 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $13,469,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 161.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

MGPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

