Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.1% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $244.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $240.85 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.