Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,268 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,562,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $244.52 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $240.85 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

