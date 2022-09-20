Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hoffman Alan N Investment Management

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,366 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 11.9% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $244.52 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $240.85 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

