Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,757 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.5% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,872,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $240.85 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

