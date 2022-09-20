Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $11.59 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,091 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CL opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average is $78.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

