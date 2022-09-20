MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.47 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.4% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 258.5% during the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 25,138 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 457,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,113 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 194,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $166.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.33.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

