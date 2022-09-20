Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $53,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,139.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,456 shares of company stock worth $19,253,691. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $343.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $361.25.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.14.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

