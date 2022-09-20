Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

