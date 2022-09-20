Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 1,578 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after acquiring an additional 616,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,026,120,000 after acquiring an additional 234,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,947,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $800,897,000 after acquiring an additional 220,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $240.57 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.92.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

