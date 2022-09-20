Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $352,000 Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fortive were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fortive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,196 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Fortive by 13.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,136 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Fortive by 41.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,215 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Fortive by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,973,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,885,000 after purchasing an additional 645,277 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Fortive Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE FTV opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

