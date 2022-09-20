Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $308,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Shares of MCHP opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

