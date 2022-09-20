Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $366,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

