Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $379,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Kroger by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

NYSE:KR opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

