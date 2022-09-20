Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases New Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,345,000 after acquiring an additional 71,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,201,000 after buying an additional 132,455 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 108,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,519,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $203.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

