Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases New Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $1,705.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,564.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,469.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,837.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

