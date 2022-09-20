Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 2,869 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 43,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Shares of A stock opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $174.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

