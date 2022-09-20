Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DaVita were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,181,000 after buying an additional 103,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 487,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $51,192,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 392,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $93.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $124.81. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.