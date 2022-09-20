Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $102.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.34 and its 200-day moving average is $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

