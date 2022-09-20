My Personal CFO LLC Has $9.32 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,148 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,559 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 8.3% of My Personal CFO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $154.48 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

