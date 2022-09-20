Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI) Insider Michael Shepherd Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI – Get Rating) insider Michael Shepherd acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.29 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of A$64,700.00 ($45,244.76).

Navigator Global Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Navigator Global Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Navigator Global Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Navigator Global Investments Company Profile

Navigator Global Investments Limited operates as a fund management company in Australia. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers open-ended products and structured products to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. Navigator Global Investments Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

