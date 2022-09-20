New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. Acquires 28,300 Shares of Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX – Get Rating) insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 28,300 shares of New Pacific Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,986.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,873,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,885,480.72.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Pacific Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, September 14th, Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.33 per share, with a total value of C$99,900.00.

New Pacific Metals Price Performance

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.50.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.