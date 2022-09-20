NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NLOK opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.71. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

