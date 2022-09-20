Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman Sells 11,148 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $255,623.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,784.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.37. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $42.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Nutanix to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Nutanix by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,150 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,534,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,605,000 after acquiring an additional 439,624 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.